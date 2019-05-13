Names of 4 Kan. law enforcement officers will be added to national memorial

Washington, DC—The names of 371 U.S. law enforcement officers including four from Kansas who have died in the line of duty will be formally dedicated on the walls of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial during the 31st Annual Candlelight Vigil held on the National Mall in Washington, DC, at 8:00 pm on Monday, according to a media release from the National Law Enforcement Officer’s Memorial.

U.S. Attorney General William Barr will deliver special remarks and lead in reading the names of the fallen officers.

The names of Sedgwick County Deputy Robert Kunze, Wyandotte County Deputies Patrick Rhorer and Theresa King and Jefferson County Undersheriff George Burnau and 367 other officers added to the Memorial this year include 158 who made the ultimate sacrifice in 2018, in addition to 213 officers who died earlier in history but whose sacrifice had not been previously documented.

With these additions, there are 21,910 officers’ names engraved on the Memorial, representing all 50 states, the District of Columbia, U.S. territories, federal law enforcement, and military police agencies.

A convicted felon on a crime spree shot and killed Deputy Kunze in September 2018. Deputy Sheriff Theresa King and Deputy Sheriff Patrick Rohrer were shot and killed as they transported a prisoner to court in Wyandotte in June of 2018. In March of 2019, Undersheriff George Burnau suffered a fatal heart attack while involved in a foot pursuit of a mental subject

Each May 13, an estimated 30,000 people assemble for the Candlelight Vigil, a signature event of National Police Week. For the 11th year, the ceremony will be streamed live over the Internet so that everyone can witness this annual tribute to America’s law enforcement officers. Individuals interested in the free webcast can register online at www.nleomf.org/vigil.

“The annual Candlelight Vigil allows us to honor the officers who sacrificed their lives for the protection of ours,” said Lori Sharpe Day, Interim Chief Executive Officer of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. “By attending the ceremony in person or by viewing it online, we are able to show support for the families of these brave men and women who serve.”

The names of the 371 officers added to the National Memorial this year can be found at www.LawMemorial.org/2019RollCall. For a complete schedule of National Police Week events in Washington, DC, visit www.LawMemorial.org/PoliceWeek.