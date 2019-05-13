Monday Sports Headlines

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Josh Bell homered and drove in a career-high five runs and Adam Frazier hit a tiebreaking, pinch-hit double to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 10-6 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. The Pirates scored five times in the seventh inning and twice in the eighth to rally from a 6-3 deficit. Pittsburgh has won six of eight, including the final three of its four-game series at St. Louis. Paul Goldschmidt and José Martínez homered for the Cardinals, who have lost five of six and nine of 11.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Cole Irvin was outstanding in his major league debut and the Philadelphia Phillies scored six times in the fifth inning to beat the Kansas City Royals 6-1 in the rubber match of their three-game series. J.T. Realmuto hit a two-run double and Odubel Herrera followed with a two-run single for Philadelphia.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Alex Bowman quite literally had his first NASCAR Cup Series victory in his sights, ticking off the laps in his No. 88 Chevrolet at the front of the pack at Kansas Speedway. Too bad Brad Keselowski was in his rearview mirror. The result was a third consecutive second-place run for a driver still in search of his first win.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Paul Arriola scored in his second consecutive game and D.C. United beat Sporting Kansas City 1-0. Bill Hamid had four saves for D.C. United (7-3-2) for his sixth shutout of the season.

UNDATED (AP) — Triple-A baseball is seeing a dramatic increase in home runs with the major league ball being used for the first time at the highest level of the minor leagues. Home runs among the 30 Triple-A teams were up 65% over a comparable period in 2018. The Triple-A per-game average of 1.29 homers is even with the major league average and is a 48% increase from the 2018 Triple-A full-season average of 0.87.

National Headlines

TORONTO (AP) _ The Toronto Raptors have advanced to the NBA’s Eastern Conference Finals for the second time in four years by getting a buzzer-beating basket to beat the Philadelphia 76ers, 92-90. Kawhi Leonard capped his 41-point effort by hitting a shot over Joel Embiid that bounced four times off the rim before going through the net. Serge Ibaka added 17 points for Toronto, and Pascal Siakam added 11 with 11 rebounds.

DENVER (AP) _ The Portland Trail Blazers have advanced to the NBA’s Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2000 by erasing a 17-point, first-half deficit in a 100-96 victory in Game 7 against the Denver Nuggets. CJ McCollum scored 37 points for the Blazers, who trailed by one before the Nuggets shot 7-for-24 in the fourth quarter. Evan Turner delivered 10 of his 14 points in the fourth quarter and grabbed the rebound of a desperation 3-point attempt by Nikola Jokic in the closing seconds.

BOSTON (AP) _ The Boston Bruins own a two-games-to-none lead in the NHL’s Eastern Conference final following a 6-2 rout of the Carolina Hurricanes. Matt Grzelcyk produced his first multi-goal game Connor Clifton notched his first career NHL goal while the B’s built a 6-0 lead en route to their fifth straight win. Tuukka Rask needed to make just 21 saves to help Boston get within two victories of the Stanley Cup final.

Sunday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final Philadelphia 6 Kansas City 1

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Baltimore 5 L-A Angels 1

Final Boston 11 Seattle 2

Final Chi White Sox 5 Toronto 1

Final N-Y Yankees 7 Tampa Bay 1

Final Houston 15 Texas 5

Final Detroit 5 Minnesota 3

Final Cleveland 5 Oakland 3

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Pittsburgh 10 St. Louis 6

Final Colorado 10 San Diego 7

Final San Francisco 6 Cincinnati 5

Final L-A Dodgers 6 Washington 0

Final Atlanta 5 Arizona 3

Final Chi Cubs 4 Milwaukee 1

Miami at N-Y Mets 1:10 p.m., postponed

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Portland 100 Denver 96

Final Toronto 92 Philadelphia 90

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final Boston 6 Carolina 2