Lillian Rose (Williams) Rosenberg, passed away May 10, 2019, at Kansas Heart Hospital, Wichita. She was born Sept. 22, 1923, in Phillips County, Kan., to Claude and Emma (Schippert) Williams. On June 22, 1945, Lillian married Verlyn Rosenberg in Jewell. He passed away Oct. 28, 2004. They were blessed with 59 years of marriage.

Lillian was a 1940 graduate of Alma High School, later pursuing her teacher’s certificate from Kearney Normal School, then teaching first through eighth grades in a one room school in rural Nebraska. Lillian had been a Great Bend resident since 1952, coming from Phillips County, having owned and operated, with Verlyn, Rosenberg Engine Service, where Lillian faithfully served as vice president and secretary for 33 years.

Lillian was a member of First Assembly God Church, Great Bend. Lillian and Verlyn traveled the U.S. extensively, also having visited Italy and the Holy Land.

Survivors include two sons, Rex Rosenberg of Hoisington and Neil Rosenberg and wife Carolyn of Fraser, Col.; two daughters, Joyce VanCamp of Great Bend and Kay E. Cook and husband David of Tulsa, Okla.; 16 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren and 9 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in passing by her husband; two sons, Douglas Rosenberg and Mark Rosenberg; and one daughter, Barbara Casey.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at First Assembly of God Church, with Pastor Dwight Dozier. Interment will follow at Great Bend Cemetery, Great Bend. Visitation will be 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Monday, May 13, 2019, with the family receiving friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., all at Bryant Funeral Home. Memorials may be given to First Assembly of God, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

