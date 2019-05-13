The agricultural economics department at Kansas State University has just finished its latest Kansas Land Values Book. It’s an annual overview of farm and ranch land value trends in the state, including county-by-county data. This land value information is extremely useful for producers and other agricultural interests, according to K-State’s Mykel Taylor. She notes that those values dropped off from 2017 to last year.

Taylor says new book lends more local detail to what’s happening with agricultural land values in Kansas at attaches some numbers to the latest trends.

That’s K-State agricultural economist Mykel Taylor, one of those responsible for putting together the new Kansas Land Values Book from Kansas State University. Again, it can be found on line at www.agmanager.info.