Karen M. (Herrman) Williams, 64, Liebenthal, Kansas, died Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Locust Grove Village, La Crosse, Kansas.

Karen was born May 24, 1954, in Great Bend, Kansas, the daughter of Elmer F. Herrman, Sr., and Dolores G. (Burgardt) Herrman. She was a lifelong resident of Rush County, Kansas. A 1972 graduate of La Crosse High School, La Crosse, Kansas, she was an assembly line worker at Travenol, Hays, Kansas, for several years.

She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Liebenthal, Kansas.

She married Ray D. Williams, they divorced.

Survivors include: three brothers, Kenny Herrman (Kathy), Liebenthal, Kansas, Jerry Herrman (Cindy), Liebenthal, Kansas, and Elmer Herrman, Jr. (Sandy), Timken, Kansas; and one sister, Connie Stewart (John), La Crosse, Kansas.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be Sunday, May 12, 2019, from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at the Janousek Funeral Home, La Crosse, Kansas. A vigil service and rosary will be at 7:00 P.M.

Church visitation will be Monday, May 13, 2019, from 9:30 A.M. to 10:20 A.M. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Liebenthal, Kansas.

Funeral service will be Monday, May 13, 2019, at 10:30 A.M. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Liebenthal, Kansas, with Father Eric Gyamfi officiating. Interment will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Liebenthal, Kansas.

Memorials are suggested to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Liebenthal, Kansas.

Condolences or remembrances may be left for the family at www.charterfunerals.com/locations/janousek-lacrosse.php.

Arrangements were by Janousek Funeral Home, 719 Pine Street, P O Box 550, La Crosse, Kansas 67548, 785/222-2517.