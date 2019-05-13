Kansas man, son remain jailed after attempted burglary, investigation

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a father and son on numerous charges after a theft arrest.

Just before 11 a.m. May 2, a police officer was alerted to a theft in progress at Zach’s Carwash, 5340 E. 21st Street North in Wichita, according to a media release.

Upon arrival, the officer located 47-year-old Marc Neugebauer of Wichita attempting to break into a coin-operated device inside the business.

The officer arrested Neugebauer and he was booked into jail. Neugebauer was also found to be in possession of a stolen drill, which was reported stolen in an April burglary, according to release. The investigation led to the later arrest of Neugebauer’s son, 20-year-old Kyle Neugebauer of Wichita for his participation in the April burglary. Marc Neugebauer remains jailed on requested charges of theft, criminal damage to property, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, burglary, possession of stolen property and obstruct, according to the online jail records. Kyle remains jailed on requested charges of burglary, theft, possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance and interference with law enforcement.