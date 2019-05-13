Kan. man sentenced, admits searching for child porn in middle school

KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A Kansas man was sentenced Monday to 121 months in federal prison for receiving and distributing child pornography, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister. In addition, the defendant was ordered to pay $6,500 in restitution.

Pedro Zamora, 36, Leavenworth, Kan., pleaded guilty to one count of receipt and distribution of child pornography. In his plea, he admitted that investigators found 127 videos and 1,900 images containing child pornography on a computer in his home. He used file sharing programs to collect and distribute the images.

Zamora told investigators he began searching for child pornography on the internet when he was in middle school.