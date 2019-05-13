Great Bend juveniles identified for several damages around town

Between Wednesday, May 8 and Friday, May 10, the Great Bend Police Department received twelve reports of damage to homes and vehicles in Great Bend, which was believed to be caused by BB guns. The total value of the damage is in excess of $3,000.00.

Through investigating these reports, it was discovered that juvenile suspects were driving around the Great Bend area shooting BB guns and damaging property.

Police Officers and Detectives at the Great Bend Police Department began talking to victims and witnesses and then began viewing video surveillance in areas of interest and at local businesses. Multiple juvenile suspects were identified and a search warrant of the suspect’s vehicle was executed on May 10.

BB Guns, CO2 cartridges, BBs, and other items were found and seized as evidence. These cases have been sent to the Barton County Attorney’s office for a charging decision.

Anyone with any information about these crimes or any other crime is urged to contact the Great Bend Police Department at 620-793-4120 or Crime Stoppers at 620-792-1300.