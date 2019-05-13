GBHS students wear hats to help others

Great Bend High School students donned hats in the halls earlier this month, supporting KAYs efforts to raise funds for Heifer International.

The KAYs (Kansas Association for Youth) chapter at GBHS recently hosted a “Hat Day,” giving students the opportunity to wear a hat during school hours in return for a donation to the club’s selected philanthropy. GBHS administration lifted the dress code regulation for this specific day and participation soared.

GBHS, and the Great Bend Community, has benefited from KAYs mission of character building, leadership training, and service programs for over 25 years. KAYs is a nationally acclaimed organization directed by the Kansas State High School Activities Association. They seek to provide students with opportunities to assume their citizenship responsibilities and enrich their personalities through well- organized programs, projects and parties. The projects emphasize four areas of service – school, community, nation and world.

Annual efforts by the GBHS KAYs include an blood drive, College Freshman Panel, letters to servicemen, staff appreciation gifts, volunteer hours to Santa’s Workshop, attending regional conferences and more.