Exceptional Barton faculty recognized with Distinguished Instructor Awards

Story by Joe Vinduska

Photo by Brandon Steinert

Four Barton instructors earned the Distinguished Instructor Award for the 2018-2019 school year for their efforts in the classroom.

The winners are:

Ange Davied – BARTonline

Mark Shipman – Fort Riley Campus

Lawrence Weber – Grandview Plaza Campus

Stephanie Joiner – Barton County Campus

The Distinguished Instructor Award recognizes teaching excellence. Faculty members are nominated by their peers and then evaluated by a committee including Barton students, a previous Distinguished Instructor Award recipient, members of the Barton Foundation, Board of Trustees and community members. The committee considers each instructor’s contributions to teaching and learning, the college mission and the community.

A plaque reflecting the names of the award recipients is displayed in Barton’s Office of Instruction located in the Science Building.