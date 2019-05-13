Exceptional Barton faculty recognized with Distinguished Instructor Awards

Story by Joe Vinduska
Photo by Brandon Steinert
Four Barton instructors earned the Distinguished Instructor Award for the 2018-2019 school year for their efforts in the classroom.
The winners are:
Ange Davied – BARTonline
Mark Shipman – Fort Riley Campus
Lawrence Weber – Grandview Plaza Campus
Stephanie Joiner – Barton County Campus
The Distinguished Instructor Award recognizes teaching excellence. Faculty members are nominated by their peers and then evaluated by a committee including Barton students, a previous Distinguished Instructor Award recipient, members of the Barton Foundation, Board of Trustees and community members. The committee considers each instructor’s contributions to teaching and learning, the college mission and the community.
A plaque reflecting the names of the award recipients is displayed in Barton’s Office of Instruction located in the Science Building.