Barton Dance Theater auditions Tuesday, May 14

Barton Community College is hosting auditions for its dance company, Barton Dance Theater, at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 14 in Studio 34, located in the Sunflower housing units on Barton’s campus.

Members of Barton Dance Theater will experience trips with the company to perform in diverse venues, attend workshops and see dance concerts live. With this time set aside, students can focus on the art form of dance in the styles of modern-contemporary, jazz and ballet.

To be considered for company placement, dance students must have at least two years of dance experience and plan to register as a Barton student in the fall of 2019. Many dance scholarships are available.

To register or request more information, contact Barton Dance Instructor Danika Bielek at (620) 792-9253 or bielekd@bartonccc.edu. If interested students are unable to attend this audition date, they can contact Bielek to arrange another time and day.