Barton County Sheriff’s Office earns award from AAA Kansas

In February, the Barton County Sheriff’s Office was honored with a Triple A Kansas Community Traffic Safety Award for their 2018 work to keep roadways in their cities and counties safe through a variety of initiatives and programs. Monday, the Sheriff’s Office was officially recognized by AAA Kansas for earning a Bronze level award from the organization during the Monday Barton County Commission meeting. Triple A Kansas Public Affairs Manager Shawn Steward made the presentation.

Steward says law enforcement agencies all across the state are scored and recognized for their efforts in multiple categories, including education, emergency medical response, enforcement and engineering.

According to Steward, the awards have been presented annually since 2011 to community law enforcement agencies for their efforts to successfully and cost-effectively improve local traffic safety.