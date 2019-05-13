Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (5/10 – 5/12)

5/10

BOOKED: Juvenile on Barton County District Court case for rape, no bond.

BOOKED: Robert Rodriguez of Great Bend on RCDC warrant for probation violation, bond set at $213 cash only.

BOOKED: Michael Foster of Newton on BTDC warrant for probation violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Heather Weihl of Hutchinson on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $200 cash only or 48-hour OR bond.

BOOKED: Eliseo Velasco of Salina on Great Bend Municipal Court case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Dontae Adams of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for serve sentence.

BOOKES: Sheena Vasquez of Hoisington on Sedgwick County District Court warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $300 cash only.

BOOKED: Sierra Flax of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Matthew Grandclair of Hoisington on Great Bend Municipal Court case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Matthew Grandclair of Hoisington on Barton County District Court warrant for giving a worthless check x5 with a bond set at $676.54 cash only.

BOOKED: Craig Lee Gowdy on Great Bend Municipal Court case for battery DV with a bond of $1,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Juvenile on BCDC case to Hoisington PD for transport to Reno County Juvenile Detention.

RELEASED: Robert Rodriguez of Great Bend on GBMC case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Sheena Vasquez of Hoisington on Sedgwick County District Court warrant for contempt of court, posted bond amount of $300 cash posted by defendant.

5/11

BOOKED: Daniel Loera-Hernandez of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for battery DV, bond in lieu of $1,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Craig Lee Gowdy on GBMC case with a $1,000 surety bond through A-1 Bail Bonds.

RELEASED: Tristan Buchanan of Great Bend on GBMC case for domestic battery was given a 48-hour OR bond.

RELEASED: Shawn Owens of Ellinwood after serves sentence.

RELEASED: Daniel Loera-Hernandez of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for battery DV after posting a $1,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding>

5/12

RELEASED: Heather Wiehl of Great Bend on BTDC warrant after serving a 48-hour OR bond.

RELEASED: Eliseo Velasco of Salina on GBMC case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Dontae Adams for Great Bend Municipal Court case for serve sentence.