Sunday Sports Headlines

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Lyles overcame a 30-pitch first inning to combine with four relievers on a two-hitter, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the St. Louis Cardinals 2-1 for their seventh win in 10 games following an eight-game losing streak. Lyles allowed one hit through six innings and lowered his ERA to 2.09, fifth-best in the NL. Lyles was removed after 101 pitches. He had been 0-1 with a pair of no-decisions since beating San Francisco on April 19.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Zach Eflin became the majors’ first pitcher with two complete games this season, lifting the Philadelphia Phillies over the Kansas City Royals 7-0. Eflin finished his second career shutout, the other coming July 22, 2016 in his eighth major league start. He allowed four hits, struck out seven and walked none while throwing 110 pitches.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma has set a single-season Division I record with its 39th consecutive win, defeating Texas Tech 8-0 in six innings. The Sooners had tied the record South Carolina set in 1997 with a victory over Oklahoma State on Sunday, then eclipsed the mark in their Big 12 Tournament opener.

National Headlines

LOS ANGELES (AP) A person familiar with the search says the Los Angeles Lakers have hired Frank Vogel as coach. The 45-year old Vogel did not coach last season following two years with the Orlando Magic. He arrived in Orlando after five-plus seasons leading the Indiana Pacers, including trips to the Eastern Conference finals in 2013 and ’14. Vogel was 250-181 with the Pacers before going 54-110 with the Magic.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) Timo Meier and Logan Couture each scored twice as the San Jose Sharks doubled up the St. Louis Blues, 6-3 in Game 1 of the NHL’s Western Conference final. Meier’s hit on Alex Pietrangelo led to Couture’s goal that opened the scoring in the first period. Joe Pavelski and Kevin Labanc also scored for San Jose and Martin Jones made 28 saves.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) Brad Keselowski raced to his third NASCAR Cup Series victory of the season by holding off a charging pack in overtime to take the checkered flag at Kansas Speedway. Keselowski took the lead from Alex Bowman with seven laps to go, building a big lead before a caution came out for Matt DiBenedetto. Keselowski roared away on the restart and held off Bowman and Erik Jones to add to his victories this season at Atlanta and Martinsville.

DALLAS (AP) The rain-delayed third round of the Byron Nelson will spill into Sunday with Matt Every leading the tournament at 18 under. Every opened the round with an eagle and carded four birdies in a span of five holes to take the lead from Sung Kang before play was suspended because of darkness. Every played the front nine at 6-under 30 before the round was stopped. Kang is one stroke back and two ahead of Tyler Duncan.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) Steve Stricker remains the leader through three rounds of the first PGA Tour Champions major of the year. Stricker birdied the final hole for a 2-under 70 at the Regions Tradition in Birmingham, He is 14 under through 54 holes two shots ahead of Bernhard Langer, David Toms and Billy Andrade. Langer is trying to win the Tradition for the third time in four years.

Saturday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final Philadelphia 7 Kansas City 0

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Boston 9 Seattle 5

Final Detroit 5 Minnesota 3

Final Chi White Sox 7 Toronto 2

Final L-A Angels 7 Baltimore 2

Final Oakland 3 Cleveland 2

Final Tampa Bay 7 N-Y Yankees 2

Final Houston 11 Texas 4

Final Minnesota 8 Detroit 3

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Pittsburgh 2 St. Louis 1

Final Chi Cubs 2 Milwaukee 1, 15 Innings

Final N-Y Mets 4 Miami 1

Final Atlanta 6 Arizona 4

Final San Diego 4 Colorado 3

Final Cincinnati 5 San Francisco 4

Final Washington 5 L-A Dodgers 2

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final San Jose 6 St. Louis 3