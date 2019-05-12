Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing NW Kansas man

SHERMAN COUNTY – The Goodland Police Department has requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation issue a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Goodland man.

The whereabouts of Michael Stamm, 71, are unknown, and the public’s assistance is requested to help locate him. Stamm is a white male with grey hair and a ponytail. He has hazel eyes and wears glasses. He is 5 ft. 9 in. tall and weighs approximately 265 lbs.

See the below press release from the Goodland Police Department with additional details regarding this missing man.

If you see Stamm or his vehicle, please immediately contact the Goodland Police Department at (785) 890-4575.

—————-

Goodland Police Department

Press Release

On May 11th, 2019, at approximately 8:30 p.m. Goodland Police officers initiated an investigation into the whereabouts of Michael Stamm, 71, of Goodland. Mr. Stamm was last seen by his wife on My 11th at approximately 1:00 p.m. Officers were able to locate surveillance footage of Mr. Stamm leaving the local Wal-Mart Superstore in Goodland at approximately 5:11 p.m. driving a white Chevrolet Venture van bearing a Kansas “In God We Trust” license plate, number AE740. The van only had a half or quarter tank of gas when it was last seen.

According to family members, Mr. Stamm has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, diabetes, and does have cognitive memory function disabilities. Mr. Stamm did not have any money or credit cards in his possession before leaving home. Law enforcement as issued a nationwide bulletin attempting to locate Mr. Stamm.