Running for office? Filing deadline in Barton County is June 3

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

With June 1, 2019 falling on a Saturday, anyone looking to run for office in Barton County has until June 3 to submit their intent.

Great Bend City Administrator Kendal Francis reminds all those interested in an open position that the deadline is by noon on Monday, June 3.

“You get a couple days longer to decide,” Francis said. “Anyone wanting to file for office must go to the Barton County Clerk’s Office.”

The paperwork to file your candidacy can be filled out at the Barton County Clerk’s Office or taken home and returned later.

The City positions come with a $20 filing fee.

Great Bend City Council members up for reelection in 2019 include: Mayor Joe Andrasek, Dan Heath in Ward 1, Jolene Biggs in Ward 2, Cory Urban in Ward 3, and Andrew Erb in Ward 4.