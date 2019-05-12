National Sorghum Producers

President Places Additional Tariffs on Chinese Goods

Leading up to meetings beginning yesterday between U.S. and Chinese trade delegations in Washington, D.C., trade tension built when President Trump announced this week a tariff increase worth $200 billion in Chinese goods. The U.S. Trade Representative has moved forward today, increasing the tariff rate from 10 percent to 25 percent, and China stated earlier in the week it will retaliate should the U.S. raise tariffs. The talks of increased tariff rates and retaliation sent stock markets around the world into frenzy but they began to steady Wednesday. Negotiations between the two delegations continue. Optimistically speaking, the timeline to finalize a deal could come in the next few weeks as officials try to reach an agreement, but history shows that can certainly change. Pence Tells Farmers Trump Considering More Trade Aid

Vice President Mike Pence was speaking to a group of Minnesota farm leaders Thursday and said the White House is considering additional assistance to farmers to aid losses incurred from the Administration’s trade war with China. While no specific details were offered and U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue, in the past, has said the Market Faciliation Program (MFP) will not be done again, Pence emphasized the Administration is looking for ways to provide additional support to American farmers and that discussions have already taken place in that regard. Pence also said they remain hopeful for an agreement but will be standing firm until then. House Ag Hosts Farm Economy Hearing

Thursday, the House Agriculture Subcommittee on General Farm Commodities and Risk Management held a hearing examining the state of the farm economy to highlight the tremendous challenges facing producers. Subcommittee Chairman Filemon Vela (D-TX) said the following in his opening statement. “While we hear so much about the booming state of the overall economy, our rural and farm economy continues to struggle. You cannot have a successful national economy when such a vital component hurts the way our farmers are currently.” Both parties acknowledged the significance of the 2018 Farm Bill and reiterated the importance of continued support for the rural economy. Matt Huie, a South Texas farmer and National Sorghum Producers member, testified before the committee and emphasized the vital importance of market access and the U.S.-Mexico-Canada and China agreements. Huie also stressed the importance of the Market Facilitation Program while also pointing to its shortfall to aid growers who lost most of their crop in 2018 since the program was paid on production. NSP will continue to work with Congress to ensure the best provisions are put in place to help producers who continue to struggle in the current farm economy. Disaster Aid Hits Congress

Debate over a new disaster aid bill began in the House today. The proposed bill offers expansions in agriculture assistance, which includes a provision for producers who lost stored crops to flooding in March. The new House bill provides an additional $3 billion in aid and looks similar to the version passed by the chamber in January. Meanwhile, Senate lawmakers continue to face objections. The Administration has asked for $4.5 billion in border related funding to be included in the package, and Democrats are not interested in the idea. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) would like to reach a compromise and pass a bill before the week-long break for Memorial Day. California Bans Chlorpyrifos

California Environmental Protection Agency (CalEPA) announced today plans to ban the use of chlorpyrifos in California by initiating cancellation of the pesticide. In addition, California Governor Gavin Newsome is requesting $5.7 million to be included in the budget revision to support the transition to alternative pest control measures and develop a working group to help identify replacements. The decision comes after lawmakers in several states have taken steps to restrict chlorpyrifos use on about 60 different crops. California follows legislators in New York who sent a bill prohibiting the pesticide to the governor last week and Hawaii who banned the substance last year. Oregon, New Jersey, and Connecticut have also introduced legislation to ban chlorpyrifos. CalEPA said it could take up to two years to complete the process of cancelling products containing chlorpyrifos. H-2A Program on the Backburner in Congress

On Tuesday, President Trump met with a group of Senators to discuss immigration reform plans developing in the White House. The Senators who attended the meeting reported back that discussions focused on strengthening border security and reforming the overall immigration system, straying away from the topic of H-2A and other guest worker programs. However, those outside of the White House are still working to find ways to improve the efficiency of these programs. Jared Kushner, special advisor to President Trump, and Kristi Boswell, who works in Kushner’s White House Office of Innovation have been working on immigration reform focused solely on the need for consistent agricultural labor forces. They have recognized a need for legal status for undocumented migrant workers already in the U.S., year-round labor from migrant workers and a more efficient pathway for farmers to hire migrant workers. For more on the current push for H-2 A reform in and out of Congress, view this Agri-Pulse article. USDA Extends MFP Deadline to May 17

USDA has extended the deadline from May 1 to May 17 for agricultural producers to certify 2018 crop production for payments through the Market Facilitation Program (MFP), which helps producers who have been significantly affected by foreign tariffs, resulting in the loss of traditional exports. USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) extended the deadline because heavy rainfall and snowfall have delayed harvests in many parts of the country, preventing producers from certifying acres. The FSA will continue to issue payments at $0.86 per bushel for sorghum. Producers can certify production by contacting their local FSA office or through Farmers.gov. Crop Update

By May 5, 22 percent of this year’s sorghum crop was planted, seven percentage points behind last year and seven points behind the 5-year average. Planting was most active in Texas where progress advanced five percentage points during the week to reach 70 percent. Kansas is on the board with one percent, Nebraska two percent and Oklahoma reached 11 percent. Sorghum in the Spotlight:

