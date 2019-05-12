Monday USD 428 Board of Education Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF EDUCATION MEETING May 13, 2019 5:00 p.m.

 Persons may present ideas or concerns regarding USD 428. The Board will take no action at this meeting. Such items will be referred to the appropriate administrator(s) for future information and researched and reported back to the Board at a later meeting. Personalities and behavior of employees are not to be presented during this period but are to be reported to the employee’s immediate supervisor. The president shall determine the amount of time to be spent on citizen participation.

2. RECOGNITIONS / ACHIEVEMENTS / PRESENTATIONS

 American Heart Assosciation

Sheona Sleiman with the American Heart Association will update the board on the participation and achievement of the American Red Cross Kid’s Heart Challenge in which Eisenhower, Lincoln and Jefferson Elementary students participated.

 Kansas Reading Roadmap – Early Literacy Champion Nominees

Five USD 428 teachers were recognized for outstanding work promoting literacy skills by significantly contributing to early literacy efforts at their school. Those recognized were Rachel Clawson, Eisenhower; Jami Reed, Jefferson; Meredith Ramsey, Lincoln; Carolyn Oetken, Park; and Tandi Mai, Riley.

 Kansas Seal of Biliteracy

GB High School seniors that have attained proficiency in English in one or more other world languages have earned the Kansas Seal of Bilteracy. The Seal is a statement of accomplishment that recognizes a student’s readiness for career and college and for engagement as a global citizen, The seal is presented with their diploma at graduation and will be a part of their high school record.

 National Honor Society

The board will recognize NHS graduating seniors for their academic achievements and hours of service to the community. These students have met all requirements and show a commitment to community, and are the best students in the class in terms of academics, leadership and character.

 Speech Students Qualify for National Competition / Out-of-State Travel

The west Kansas district speech national-qualifying tournament hosted by Newton High School qualified three students for National Competition. Senior Jalyn Lear, and juniors Patrick Heath, and Bayle Sandy each qualified and will travel to the National Speech and Debate Association Tournament at Dallas, TX this June. Mrs. Kim Heath coaches the speech students.

3. STAFF / STUDENT PRESENTATIONS

4. COMMUNICATIONS

 Board Members’ Comments

 USD 428 Education Foundation

 Written Communications / Correspondence

5. UNFINISHED BUSINESS

A. Approval of 2019-2020 Student and Teacher Handbooks, Athletics and Activities Handbooks

2019-2020 student and teacher handbooks and activities and athletics handbooks were presented at the 4/9/18 meeting with proposed updates. At this second reading, the administration recommends approval of the 2019-2020 handbooks listed below.

– Elementary Student Handbook – Elementary Teacher Handbook

– Middle School Student Handbook – Middle School Teacher Handbook

– High School Student Handbook – High School Teacher Handbook

– Athletics Handbook – Activities Handbook

B. Approval of Exposure Control Plan

An updated USD 428 Exposure Control Plan for Bloodborne Pathogens reflects current practices and protocol and online training for employees. Administration requests approval of the revised plan at this second reading.

6. NEW BUSINESS

A. First Reading of Bully Prevention Plan

The USD 428 Bullying Prevention Plan has been updated to reflect the current bullying prevention guidelines. Mr. Popp will provide details of the guidelines. This is the first reading of the updated guidelines. Approval will be requested at a second reading in June.

B. Approval of 2019-2020 BOE Meeting Schedule …………… Mr. Umphres

To plan for the 2019-2020 year, a draft of dates for board meetings are listed below. The administration requests approval of the BOE meeting schedule.

C. Approval to Alter DEC Summer Schedule

The administration requests BOE approval to alter summer hours at the District Education Center by closing the office Friday afternoons beginning May 31 through and including July 27, 2019. Employees will have the opportunity to work their number of contracted hours.

D. Approval of Paper purchase for 2019-2020

Price quotes for 640 cartons of 8.5 x 11 copy paper and 40 cartons of 11 x17 paper were received from four paper vendors. The prior-year paper bid projected a need for 720 cases of 8.5×11 and 40 cases of 11×17 paper (2018-2019 bid $23,170.40).

Additionally, quotes were requested for pastel and bright copy paper as well as card stock.

7. ASSISTANT SUPERINTENDENT REPORT

A. 2019 Summer Professional Development

There is an extensive variety of summer Professional Development offerings available for teachers this summer. Mrs. Reiser has worked with the coaches to design and offer these courses along with college credit for most of the days of professional development.

B. Beginning of 2019-2020 School Year Calendar

 August 6-7 – Enrollment

 August 6-9, 12– New Teacher Orientation (5 Days)

 August 13, 16 – Teacher Work Days

 August 14-15 – Teacher In-service work days

 August 16 – District Kick off, Showcase ½ day; Building ½ day

 August 19 – 1st Day with Students

C. Teacher Recruitment and Retention

Teacher candidates continue to decline, and fewer young people choose to teach as a profession. The district is keeping pace with the hiring process. The discussion will take place regarding current practices to attract and retain quality teachers.

D. Healthy Living Standards

The Healthy Living Committee standards have been a work in progress for the past two years. These standards cover healthy habits, healthy relationships, and other health topics for K-12. Administration requests approval of the Healthy Living standards at this second reading.

E. Curriculum Meeting Minutes

 Curriculum Steering Committee: 5/8/19

 Professional Development Council (PDC) minutes: 5/6/19

8. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT

A. Legislative Update

B. Grounds Summer Project Update

C. Architect Update

D. Approval of Contributions and Grant Application Submissions

9. FINANCIAL PRESENTATION

A. Bills and Financial Reports

10. CONSENT AGENDA

A. Approval of BOE Meeting Minutes (April 8, and April 18, 2019)

B. Acceptance of Bills and Financial Reports

C. Personnel Report

11. UPCOMING MEETING DATES

•GBHS Commencement: 5:00 p.m., on May 19, 2019, at Memorial Stadium. (BOE members are asked to meet at 4:30 p.m., in the GBHS gymnasium.)

•Last day of school: Thursday, May 23, 2019

•2-1A State Baseball: May 23-24, 2019, the 2-1A State Baseball Tournament will be hosted by GBRC at the Great Bend Sports Complex.

12. ADJOURNMENT