Kan. man pretended to be FBI agent to get out of traffic ticket

WICHITA, KAN. – A Kansas man pleaded guilty to trying to get out of a traffic ticket by pretending to be an FBI agent, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Jarrod M. Andra, 36, Milan, Kan., pleaded guilty to one count of impersonating an agent. In his plea, he admitted that on Nov. 30, 2018, he was stopped for speeding in Sumner County by a Sumner County Sheriff’s Deputy. Andra claimed he was a special agent for the FBI and presented what appeared to be an FBI identification card with his photo.

Sentencing is set for July 31. Both parties are expected to recommend a sentence of probation and a $1,000 fine.