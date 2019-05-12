Area baseball and softball schedules for Regionals

The Kansas State High School Activities Association released the brackets for Regional Baseball and Softball. Here’s the schedule for the area teams.

Class 5A – Baseball (at Hays)

#10 Great Bend (8-10) vs. #7 Wichita-NW (10-6), 3:30 on Tuesday, May 14

#2 Hays (17-1) vs. McPherson or Newton, 3:30 on Tuesday, May 14

*Finals at 5 p.m.

Class 5A – Softball (at Wichita)

#7 Great Bend (12-6) vs. #10 Hays (8-8), 3:00 on Tuesday, May 14

#2 Wichita-NW (15-3) vs. #15 Salina Central (4-14) on Tuesday, May 14

*Finals at 5:30

Class 3A – Baseball (Beloit Regional, 1st Round at higher seed)

#8 Sylvan-Lucas (2-12) at #1 Minneapolis (16-2), 5:00 on Monday, May 13

#5 Ellsworth (10-8) at #4 Hoisington (12-6), 5:30 on Monday, May 13

#7 Beloit (7-9) at #2 TMP (13-3), 5:00 on Monday, May 13

#6 Larned (10-8) at #3 Concordia (13-5), 4:00 on Monday, May 13

*Semifinals and Finals played in Concordia Wednesday, May 15

Class 3A – Softball (Hays Regional, 1st Round at higher seed)

#8 Minneapolis (3-16) at #1 Beloit (14-2), 5:00 on Monday, May 13

#5 Larned (7-11) at #4 Sylvan-Lucas (12-8), 5:00 on Monday, May 13

#7 Russell (6-12) at #2 Hoisington (15-3), 5:30 on Monday, May 13

#6 Plainville (7-13) at #3 TMP (12-8), 5:30 on Monday, May 13

*Semifinals and Finals played in Hays Tuesday, May 14

Class 2-1A – Baseball (at Barton Community College)

#1 Sedgwick (12-2) vs #8 Pratt-Skyline (1-17), 3:30 Monday, May 13

#4 Inman (9-7) vs #5 Moundridge (8-10), 5:00 Monday, May 13

#3 Ellis (13-3) vs #6 Medicine Lodge (6-14), 2:00 Monday, May 13

#2 Little River (13-3) vs #7 Ellinwood (3-313), 6:30 Monday, May 13

*Semifinals and Finals played on Thursday May 16

Class 2-1A – Softball (at Sterling)

#1 Sterling (14-2) vs. #8 Bennington (1-13), 5:00 on Monday, May 13

#4 Ellsworth (11-7) vs. #5 Ellinwood (11-7), 6:30 on Monday, May 13

#2 Republic County (15-5) vs. #7 Ell-Saline (3-9), 2:00 on Monday, May 13

#3 Sacred Heart (10-6) vs. #6 Little River (5-11), 3:30 on Monday, May 13

*Semifinals and Finals played on Tuesday, May 14

