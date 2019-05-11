Saturday Sports Headlines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Alex Gordon homered twice to drive in three runs, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-1. Homer Bailey gave up one run and four hits in five-plus innings, and Scott Barlow struck out a career-high six in two innings of relief for the Royals. Jorge Soler added his team-leading 10th home run of the season. Gordon’s second homer, a solo shot in the fifth inning, was the 1,500th hit of his career. It was also his fifth career multihomer game and first since August 20, 2016. KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Alex Gordon homered twice to drive in three runs, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-1. Homer Bailey gave up one run and four hits in five-plus innings, and Scott Barlow struck out a career-high six in two innings of relief for the Royals. Jorge Soler added his team-leading 10th home run of the season. Gordon’s second homer, a solo shot in the fifth inning, was the 1,500th hit of his career. It was also his fifth career multihomer game and first since August 20, 2016.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Adam Frazier opened the game with a homer, Starling Marte drove in the game-winner and Trevor Williams allowed one run in seven solid innings as the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the St. Louis Cardinals 2-1 on Friday night. Marte’s RBI single off of Andrew Miller (1-2) broke a 1-1 tie in the eighth and helped the Pirates snap a two-game skid.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace acknowledged going through some tough times, on and off the track, before breaking down in tears ahead of Saturday night’s race at Kansas Speedway. The 25-year-old Wallace has struggled throughout his second full season at NASCAR’s top level. The Alabama native has only one top-five finish in 51 starts in the elite Cup Series.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Another bulletin was sent out this week tweaking NASCAR’s rules package for select tracks still remaining on the schedule. But after seemingly everyone from Kyle Busch to team owner Bob Leavine griped about the state of the sport this week, something as seemingly as mundane as the rules package has been thrust into NASCAR’s spotlight.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Kevin Harvick scored his third pole of the season and his Stewart-Haas Racing team swept the top four spots in qualifying for Saturday night’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway. Harvick, the defending race winner, turned a lap of 179.217 mph Friday night in the return of single-car qualifying to Kansas. That was enough to edge Aric Almirola, Clint Bowyer and Daniel Suarez, who locked down the rest of the front two rows for the 400-mile race.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Ross Chastain raced to his first NASCAR Trucks victory after leader Stewart Friesen ran out of gas with three laps to go at Kansas Speedway. Friesen took the first two stages for the first time this season, but a costly mistake of leaving the pit box early with 42 laps to go left him without enough gas.

National Headlines

HOUSTON (AP) The Golden State Warriors have advanced to the NBA’s Western Conference finals for the fifth consecutive year by downing the Rockets, 118-113 in Houston. Stephen Curry scored all 33 of his points in the second half as Golden State managed to beat the Rockets without Kevin Durant, who sat out with a calf injury. Klay Thompson added 27 points for the Warriors, who have eliminated the Rockets in four of the last five postseasons.

DALLAS (AP) Sung Kang matched the Trinity Forest course record with a 10-under 61 to take a four-stroke lead into the third round of the PGA’s Byron Nelson in Dallas. Kang was 16 under following a round that included six straight birdies from the fifth through 10th holes. Matt Every and Tyler Duncan share second at 12 under, Brooks Koepka (KEHP’-kuh) is 11 under and Rory Sabbatini is at minus-10.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) The NCAA men’s basketball rules committee is proposing moving the 3-point line to the international distance and changing the shot-clock resets reset following offensive rebounds. Both rules could take effect next season in Division I. College basketball’s other two divisions would wait until 2020-21 to move the 3-point line because of the cost. The Playing Rules Oversight Panel will vote on the recommendations June 5.

Friday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final Kansas City 5 Philadelphia 1

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final L-A Angels 8 Baltimore 3

Final Toronto 4 Chi White Sox 3

Final N-Y Yankees 4 Tampa Bay 3

Final Boston 14 Seattle 1

Final Houston 3 Texas 0

Final Minnesota 6 Detroit 0

Final Oakland 4 Cleveland 3, 12 Innings

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Milwaukee 7 Chi Cubs 0

Final N-Y Mets 11 Miami 2

Final Pittsburgh 2 St. Louis 1

Final Colorado 12 San Diego 2

Final Atlanta 2 Arizona 1

Final L-A Dodgers 5 Washington 0

Final Cincinnati 7 San Francisco 0

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Golden State 118 Houston 113