Police arrest felon for robbery at Kansas boutique, salon

RENO COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a robbery and have a suspect in custody.

Just after 6:30p.m. Friday, police were dispatched to the Anima Bella Salon, 16 South Main in Hutchison reference to a robbery where currency was taken, according to a media release.

With help from the Reno County Sheriff’s office the suspect was later identified.

Just after 10:30a.m. Saturday, police located and arrested Jackie D. Crenshaw, 66, for the robbery. He is confined at the Reno County jail with a bond of $10,000. The case will be presented to the Reno County District Attorney’s office.

Crenshaw has over two dozen convictions that include forgery, theft, burglary and for drugs, a according to the the Kansas Department of Corrections.