Police: 4 arrested for attempted robbery at Kansas RV park

RENO COUNTY. – Law enforcement authorities are investigating an attempted robbery and have four suspects in custody.

Just after 4:30 p.m. Friday Hutchinson Police Officers were dispatched to the Kansas State Fairgrounds reference to a shooting at the RV park, according to a media release.

Armando Castillo Jr, of Mineral Wells, Texas reported being confronted by four individuals while inside his 5th wheel camper. He was battered but was able to grab a firearm he had hidden in the camper. Castillo fired several shots to try and get the neighbors to call 911.

Everyone involved was still on scene when officers arrived. No injuries were reported due to gunfire. During the investigation, it was discovered that the suspects came to Castillo’s camper to get cash.

Police arrested four suspects identified as 22-year-old Kaleb Schyler Beard, 23-year-old Kerrah Schulze, 20-year-old Richard Fenters and 22-year-old Blaine White all of Wichita. They are being being held on requested charges of attempted aggravated robbery