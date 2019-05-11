Monday Barton County Commission Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Agenda Meeting

May 13, 2019 9:00 a.m. Until Close

I. OPENING BUSINESS:

A. Call Meeting to Order.

B. Recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.

C. Consider Approval of the Agenda.

D. Consider Minutes of the April 29, 2019, and the May 6, 2019, Regular Meetings.

E. Any citizen wishing to make statements during the discussion of any item must first be recognized by the Commission Chair. After being recognized, that person should state their name and the name of any organization represented. Statements should be limited to five minutes.

F. Cell phones and other electronic devices, other than those used by the media and law enforcement, should be shut off.

II. APPROVAL OF APPROPRIATIONS:

-An Accounts Payable Register will be submitted to the Commission for the period of April 29, 2019, and ending May 13, 2019.

III. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Commission Meetings, will be heard at this time.

-There is no Old Business at this time.

IV. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be heard at this time.

A. SHERIFF’S OFFICE: AAA Kansas Community Traffic Safety Awards:

-On February 19, 2019, AAA Kansas announced that 41 law enforcement agencies were being honored with AAA Kansas Community Traffic Safety Awards for their 2018 work to keep roadways in their cities and counties safe through a variety of initiatives and programs. Agencies are scored and recognized for their efforts in multiple categories, including education, emergency medical response, enforcement and engineering. For 2018, the Barton County Sheriff’s Office received a bronze award. Lt. Steve Billinger will provide details.

B. SUNFLOWER DIVERSIFIED: Early Childhood Intervention Funding:

-The Sunflower Diversified Early Childhood Intervention Program provides individualized

services to children ages birth to three years with a developmental delay or disability.

Sunflower’s professional staff serves the child in the home setting, thus including the family in

the educational process. In the 2019 Barton County Operating Budget, Sunflower Diversified’s

Early Childhood Intervention Program was funded at $15,000.00. Jon Prescott, Executive

Director, Sunflower Diversified, will request the funds be awarded at this time.

C. 2019 TAX SALE: Filing:

-On May 2, 2019, the 2019 Tax Sale petition was filed with the Clerk of the District Court.

Subsequent to the filing, the County will send each party to the sale a summons, a copy of the

petition and the corresponding limited Certificate of Title by certified mail. To avoid having a

property sold at auction, taxpayers must pay all taxes and a redemption fee of $186.00. Jim

Jordan, County Treasurer, will detail the process.

D. COUNTY ENGINEER: Agreement between Barton and Pawnee Counties:

-In late 2018, the Commission approved a design agreement with Kirkham Michael for two low

water crossings on the blacktop road west of Pawnee Rock. Barry McManaman, County

Engineer, will present an agreement that calls for Barton and Pawnee Counties to split the

construction costs equally and delegates responsibilities for each county.

E. COUNTY ENGINEER: Contract for Federal-Aid Construction Engineering by County

(Force Account Agreement), Project No. 5 C-4869-01, High Risk Rural Roads:

-The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) has submitted a Contract for Federal-Aid

Construction Engineering by County (Force Account Agreement), Project No. 5 C-4869-01,

High Risk Rural Roads. The Engineer’s Office will do the inspection work for this High Risk

Rural Roads Signing Project on various major collector routes in Barton County. Under the

agreement, KDOT will reimburse the County for 100% of inspection costs. Mr. McManaman

will provide details.

V. ENDING BUSINESS – After new items are heard by the Commission, the following items,

including announcements, will be heard.

A. ANNOUNCEMENTS:

-Following the close of the Agenda Meeting, the Commission will consider the authorization of

personnel changes for classified positions, sign any documentation approved during the agenda

meeting or sign any other documentation required for regular County business. Similar action

may take place throughout the day.

B. APPOINTMENTS:

Although subject to change, the following appointments have been scheduled:

10:00 a.m. or following the close of the Agenda Meeting – Road Conditions – South Homestead

Township Officials, The Nature Conservancy

11:00 a.m. – Sara Martinz, Barton County Conservation District

11:15 a.m. – Regular Business Discussion – Phil Hathcock, County Administrator, and Donna

Zimmerman, County Clerk

THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Members of the Health

Department are scheduled for May 16, 2019.

VI. OTHER BUSINESS:

A. Discussion Items.

B. Citizens or organizations may present requests or proposals for initial consideration.

C. The Commissioners are available to the Public on Mondays during regular business

hours.

D. The Commissioners may, individually, schedule personal appointments related to County

business at their discretion.

E. The next Regular Meeting will be at 9:00 a.m., Monday, May 20, 2019.

VII. ADJOURN.