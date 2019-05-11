Barton Softball’s Phillips earns season finale conference award

bartonsports.com

Jade Phillips of the Barton Community College softball team has been named the season’s final KJCCC Division I Softball Player of the Week.

Phillips ended the season on a seventeen game hit streak, closing out the final week batting .560 after moving up to the No. 2 slot of the lineup. Collecting multiple hits in five of the Cougars’ seven games last week, the freshman also had four doubles and three stolen bases while playing a flawless center field position.

The honor is the fifth for the squad during the season as Phillips joins player recipients Alexis Sharples andBetsy Parmley to garner the award, as well as, two awards coming from pitcher Tia Kohl.

Barton concluded the season in the Region VI Championship game, closing the book on a 33-17 season including a 20-6 league record under second year Head Coach Tyler Gunelson.