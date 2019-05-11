2 Kansas teens arrested for alleged burglary, damage to property

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and have two teen suspects in custody.

At approximately 12 a.m. Friday, officers responded to a burglary-in-progress call at the Central Plaza building, 111 W. Douglas in Wichita, according to office Charley Davidson. The reporting party stated unknown suspects were inside the building damaging property.

Upon arrival, officers observed Nick Dominick and Dylan Dominick exit the building and they were arrested without incident. Officers also located several windows damaged throughout the building

The teens are being held on requested charges of burglary and destruction to property, according to Davidson.

The investigators will present the case to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.