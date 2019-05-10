Water shutoff to affect southeast section of Great Bend

The City of Great Bend would like to announce a water shutoff, which will affect traffic for the duration of the day. Weather permitting; this will start Wednesday, May 15, 2019.

APAC will be shutting down the area between 12th Street and Broadway Avenue from Baker Avenue to Frey Street and between Broadway Avenue and 24th Street from Kansas Avenue to Frey Street. This shut down will begin at 8 a.m. and will end that evening.

Public Works Director Simon Wiley said, “This portion is critical because they are switching over water line connections from the old water mains to the new and they need the majority of the day to ensure it’s done properly.”

These connections are located at the intersections of Park & Holland, Park & Hubbard, and Park & Frey. Wiley also stated, “Special thanks to the public for understanding during this major project.”

The City of Great Bend appreciates the patience of motorists and residents while this work is being performed.

Please contact Mike Bader, Utilities Superintendent at mbader@greatbendks.net or 620-793-4170 in regards to this project.