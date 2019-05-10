Six local entrepreneurs to attend Destination Business BootCamp

Great Bend Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development, in association with the NetWork Kansas E-Community Partnership, are pleased to announce the recipients of E-Community funding which will send six Great Bend businesses to participate in Jon Schallert’s Destination Business BootCamp Community Reinvention Program.

Representing Great Bend will be: Phyllis Brack (Dilly & Doc Creative Studio), Josh Blankenship and Rachel Mawhirter (Marketing Maven Consulting), Ryan Fairchild (new business endeavor), Heather Nicolet (SS Graphics), Dave Tudor (DAT HITT Performance), Todd VanSkike (Golden Belt Bicycle Company) and Laura Blankenship (Great Bend Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Business Development Director and E-Community Coordinator).

The Great Bend Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development believes investing in these entrepreneurs and empowering them to grow will have a lasting economic impact on the community. Congratulations to these business owners for taking a step to grow and improve their business and Great Bend.

Heather Nicolet says, “I’m over the top excited to attend Destination Business BootCamp and be a part of an opportunity to learn ways to make my business a destination business. I’m excited not only for my own business, but to share this experience with like-minded entrepreneurs from my home town. I believe that by helping our small businesses thrive, we are helping in making our future in Great Bend truly great. What better time than when our community is making such an effort to look towards the future of Great Bend. This opportunity wouldn’t be possible without the help and guidance from our friendly faces at the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development.”

Destination Business BootCamp is for business owners, retailers, or entrepreneurs thinking of starting a business. This intensive training serves as a catalyst for business owners wanting to accelerate their learning curve, receive in-depth instruction, strategies, and specific tactics on how to become a dominant Destination Business that will pull consumers past their competition.

After returning from Schallert’s BootCamp, they will be light-years ahead of their competition. These entrepreneurs will not only know what to change in their business to become a Destination, but will know what to do next, and will have the tools to get there.

As an added benefit of the Community Reinvention Program, the selected six businesses attending the BootCamp will receive ongoing group consulting assistance for four months following, and also a 45-minute personal consultation at their business location when Jon Schallert visits Great Bend for a bonus seminar. Watch for more information to come as dates are scheduled for the Great Bend visit and bonus seminar.

About Jon Schallert, Professional Keynote Speaker, Destination Expert, Business Consultant/Coach:

Jon Schallert is an internationally-recognized professional speaker and business consultant specializing in teaching businesses how to turn themselves into Consumer Destinations. Jon speaks to thousands annually on his proprietary 14-step “Destination Business” process. His methodology has been used extensively by towns, cities, villages, downtowns, seasonal tourist locations, shopping centers, retail chains, franchises, and independent small business owners.

The Destination Business process that Jon developed shows local businesses how to differentiate and market themselves as unique Destinations, rather than simply relying on the physical location or the demographics of the area to be successful. No other consultant teaches a similar process.

In 2002, Jon’s company launched his “Destination Business BootCamp®”, where clients spend two and one-half days with him, learning how to reinvent their businesses and marketplaces using his proprietary Destination strategy. His BootCamps are now conducted three times a year in Longmont, Colorado.

Learn more at jonschallert.com.