Sheriff: Burglary suspects threatened Kan. homeowner, used his credit card

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and asking the public for help to locate suspects.

Just before noon Thursday, deputies were dispatched to a residential burglary in the 1300 block of SE 85th in rural Shawnee County, according to Capt. Danny Lotridge.

The victim interrupted the burglary in progress and followed the criminals as they fled the area in a vehicle described as a new dark blue Dodge Dually pickup with a brush guard on the front and a Kansas tag 756(unknown letters)

The suspect vehicle stopped at 93rd and California where a passenger exited the vehicle and threatened the victim with a knife. The suspects fled westbound on 93rd Street.

The three criminals were described as white males. Shortly after the burglary, deputies were notified the victim’s credit card was used at Home Depot in Topeka, according to Lotridge.

Anyone with information about this vehicle or the suspects are asked to call the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office.