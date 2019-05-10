Service and careers celebrated at USD 428

Two teachers are answering the call of retirement at the close of this school year. Additionally, twelve classified personnel are retiring or have already retired during the year.

Retirees were honored at the annual Employee Recognition Banquet held on Wednesday, May 8 at the Great Bend Middle School commons area. At that time, five educators were also recognized for 25 years of service

to the education profession.

Retiring teachers include Steve Beaumont, Great Bend Middle School computer teacher, and GBHS swim coach; and Jackie Peters, Riley Elementary fourth-grade teacher. Classified retirees include Steve Corn, maintenance; Angie Fanshier, Lincoln paraprofessional; John Heinrich, Jr., maintenance; Hal Hollembeak, maintenance; Jan Keeley, district assistant financial director; Marlene Martin, Parent Teacher Resource Center; Nancy McAllister, BCSS in Ellinwood; Peggy McMillon, Washington school psychologist; Scott Morrow, maintenance; Teri Newman, GBHS paraprofessional; Jennifer Schartz, district public information director; Sue Ware, district account payable clerk.

Twenty-five year veteran educators include Kelly Brack, GBMS physical education teacher; Travis McAtee, GBHS science teacher; Linda Reschke, Jefferson Elementary special education teacher; Susan Thornburg, Park Elementary English language teacher; and Diana Zecha, Hoisington High School special education teacher.

Information from retiring teachers and staff who provided comments about their careers in Great Bend follow.

Steve Beaumont

For 31 years, Beaumont has shared his passion for teaching and classroom instruction with USD 428. Beginning his career in elementary education, Beaumont taught fifth-grade at Riley Elementary for five years, he taught sixth-grade at Washington Elementary for six years, followed by teaching sixth-grade at Eisenhower Elementary for three years. Beaumont then landed at Great Bend Middle for the past 17 years where he will close

his career as a computer science teacher.

During his time in education, Beaumont commented on the significant changes he’s witnessed in classroom technology.

“Students are able to access and use technology for learning in many ways, but teachers able to create lessons, share ideas, and communicate with others so much more effectively,” said Beaumont. “I look back at the days when we recorded grades and attendance in a spiral-bound gradebook, calculated grades using a calculator, and had to write out our lessons each week in our plan books. I truly appreciate how much easier it is to manage

daily tasks now compared to 30 years ago.”

In addition to his skill in the classroom, Beaumont also lent his talents and leadership to the Great Bend High School Swim Team for 19 years as head coach.

David Meter, GBHS athletic director, commended Beaumont’s 17 straight WAC titles, his involvement with the Golden Belt Summer Swim Program, as well as his outstanding retention rate of swim team members from freshman year through senior year.

Peggy McMillon

Peggy McMillon worked within USD 428 and the Barton County Special Service Cooperative for over eight years. She served students in several buildings, including, Eisenhower, Otis-Bison, Holy Family, Central Kansas Christian Academy, Helping Hands, and most recently, Riley Elementary.

McMillon shared a favorite moment from a few weeks ago while testing with a student at Riley Elementary.

“Working on a subtest, I asked the student to give me definitions for common words,” said McMillon. “As the words began to get more difficult his frustration started to grow. Finally he put his head in his hands and said

‘can’t you just Google it!’ – a reminder of how things have changed,” said McMillon.

Jan Keeley

Celebrating 20 years with USD 428, Keeley’s career included nine years at Great Bend High School followed by 11 years at the USD 428 District Education Center.

“I’ve always felt USD 428 was an excellent school district,” said Keeley.

Reflecting on time spent with colleagues, Keeley commented, “My favorite moments include Homecoming parades, Christmas parties, and coffee breaks.”

Jennifer Schartz

Working for 11 years as USD 428’s pubic information director, Jennifer Schartz retired in the fall of 2018.

Schartz expressed her appreciation for Dr. Vernon who hired her and understood her responsibility as a Barton County commissioner. “He allowed me to work a flexible schedule and I appreciate Khris Thexton who continued

to honor that agreement.”

“The best part of the job for me was the relations I formed,” said Schartz. “I enjoyed getting back to my newspaper roots by producing The Relay on a monthly basis and the freedom I was given to make the job my own.”

Sue Ware

Sue Ware served as the accounts payable clerk for USD 428 for nearly 22 years before retiring in the summer of 2018.

Ware commended USD 428 for “always staying at the front edge of technology and for continued support of the Fine Arts.”

The last day of school for USD 428 is scheduled for Thursday, May 23. After a teacher workday on the 24, summer recess will commence with Memorial Day weekend for both students and teachers.