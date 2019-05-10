Sheriff: Tip leads to arrest of inmate who escaped from Kansas jail

WOODSON COUNTY — The search for one of three inmates who escaped from the Woodson County jail in Yates Center ended just after 8a.m. Friday.

Three inmates escaped from the jail Thursday. Two were found approximately an hour later, according to the sheriff’s department. The manhunt for 29-year-old Jordan Alan Stout continued overnight.

On Friday morning, law enforcement authorities received a tip that Stout was returning to town.

They located him in Yates Center where he drove away in Chevy S-10 pickup on Thursday, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Monday Yate’s Center Police arrested Stout for alleged criminal threat. He had been held on a bond of $6500.

