Kansas deputies arrest 2, seize drugs and $11K in cash

DOUGLAS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug and weapons charges.

Just after 2 a.m. Friday, deputies responded to reports of shots being fired into the air from a vehicle near the intersection of U.S. 24-59 and U.S. 24-40 intersection, according to Sgt. Kristen Channel. Deputies were unable to locate the suspects.

A short time later, Lawrence Police officers spotted a suspect vehicle in the 900 block of Pennsylvania Street and questioned the two occupants and discovered a large amount of methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana as well as a stolen handgun and more than $11,000 in cash.

They arrested 31-year-old Antonio Brown and 28-year-old Bounsouay Khanya on requested charges of possession with the intent to distribute narcotics/methamphetamine/marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Brown also faces counts of felon in possession of a firearm and criminal discharge of a firearm.