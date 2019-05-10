Friday Sports Headlines

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Marcell Ozuna drove in four runs and Dexter Fowler had three RBIs, leading the St. Louis Cardinals to a 17-4 rout of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Paul Goldschmidt reached base four times and had three hits and two RBIs for the Cardinals, who managed just one run in their previous 21 innings but bounced back with 16 hits and recorded a season high in runs. The 17-run output is the most for the Cardinals since an 18-5 win over the Chicago Cubs on July 20, 2018. Gregory Polanco homered for Pittsburgh.

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma has matched the Division I record for consecutive wins in a season with 38 and can break it Friday in the Big 12 Tournament against Texas Tech. The Sooners have done it with talent, balance and a business-like approach.

UNDATED (AP) Sunday will see a pair of game 7s in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers ran past the Toronto Raptors 112-101 Thursday thanks to Jimmy Butler’s 25 points. That tied the series at 3-3. In the West, it was Damien Lillard pacing the Portland Trail Blazers in a 119-108 win over the Denver Nuggets to stave off elimination. That series is also even at 3.

HOUSTON (AP) Golden State Warriors stalwart Kevin Durant is out of the series as the Houston Rockets try to force a game 7. Game 6 is tonight in Houston. Durant has a strained right calf and will be re-evaluated next week.

BOSTON (AP) Boston has broken on top in the NHL Eastern Conference Finals. Marcus Johansson and Patrice Bergeron scored power-play goals 28 seconds apart, and Boston scored four times in the third period to rally from a one-goal deficit and beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-2 in Game 1. Tuukka Rask stopped 29 shots for Boston, which trailed 2-1 before capitalizing on back-to-back power plays.

DALLAS (AP) Denny McCarthy shot a career-low 8-under 63 for the first-round lead Thursday at the Byron Nelson, where the local spotlight is on Trinity Forest members Jordan Spieth (speeth) and Tony Romo. McCarthy had 10 birdies over a 12-hole stretch after a double bogey in his morning round. The former Virginia player was a stroke ahead of Tyler Duncan and Tom Hoge. Spieth shot 68 in the afternoon. Romo, the CBS NFL analyst and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback playing as an amateur on a sponsor exemption, had a 76.

UNDATED (AP) NBA Commissioner Adam Silver wants half of all new referees joining the league to be women — and he would like to see teams hire female coaches, too. Silver spoke Thursday at The Economic Club of Washington, D.C., There are now three female officials. There’s never been a female head coach.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The XFL’s first games on Feb. 8, 2020, will come more than two years after Vince McMahon announced in January 2018 that he was bringing the league back. Besides time, McMahon has given the league plenty of resources. McMahon has invested nearly $400 million into the XFL with three sales of his shares in World Wrestling Entertainment the past 16 months. He made his biggest investment on March 27, selling 3.2 million shares that were worth approximately $272 million.

