Deputies find $50K in drugs during Kansas traffic stop

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug charges after a traffic stop.

Just before 11a.m., Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted a traffic stop for a traffic violation on a 2016 Nissan Rogue driven by Ricky D. Shaw, 24, Alton, IL, at eastbound Interstate 70 near the Wanamaker exit, according to Sheriff Brian Hill.

Through the investigation of the stop, deputies seized 448 one gram packages of THC Concentrate “Shatter,” 201 grams of raw Marijuana, 658 grams of THC Butane Honey Oil “Butter,” 99 THC Vape Pen Cartridges The estimated street value of these items is $50,000.

Deputies arrested Shaw and booked him into the Shawnee County Dept. of Corrections with charges of Felony Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.