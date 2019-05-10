GREAT BEND – Darrin Willard Hearn, 33, passed away April 21, 2019 at his home in Great Bend. He was born February 12, 1986 to Dennis and Charlene (Bobeck) Hearn.

A lifetime Great Bend resident, Dennis was a vendor for 7 Up.

Survivors include, his stepfather, James Woods; his brother, Derrick W. Hearn; an aunt, Kathy Henry; and two cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dennis Hearn and Charlene Bobeck.

There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place. Memorials are suggested to the Darrin Hearn Funeral Expense Fund, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home 1425 Patton Road Great Bend, Kansas 67530