Cougars sweep KCK….. On to Wichita

The Barton Community College baseball team plated four runs in the top of the tenth Friday for a 7-3 victory to sweep its best-of-three series at Kansas City Kansas Community College in the opening round of the Region VI playoffs.

Like a day prior, the Cougars took an early lead but needed a rally in trailing by two, scoring solo runs in the fifth and eighth to force extra frames where Barton sent four across the dish to avenge a 2016 season ender on the Blue Devils turf.

Advancing to the Region’s final eight for the third straight season, the defending champions improve to 35-20 overall while ending the Blue Devil’s season at 39-16.

Seeded sixth, the Cougars will play the 10:00 a.m. Wednesday game at Wichita’s Eck Stadium against the victor of the 3rd seeded Butler versus 14th seeded Neosho County series.