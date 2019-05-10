Great Bend Post

Great Bend News, Opinion, Video

Cougars sweep KCK….. On to Wichita

by

bartonsports.com

The Barton Community College baseball team plated four runs in the top of the tenth Friday for a 7-3 victory to sweep its best-of-three series at Kansas City Kansas Community College in the opening round of the Region VI playoffs.

Like a day prior, the Cougars took an early lead but needed a rally in trailing by two, scoring solo runs in the fifth and eighth to force extra frames where Barton sent four across the dish to avenge a 2016 season ender on the Blue Devils turf.

Advancing to the Region’s final eight for the third straight season, the defending champions improve to 35-20 overall while ending the Blue Devil’s season at 39-16.

Seeded sixth, the Cougars will play the 10:00 a.m. Wednesday game at Wichita’s Eck Stadium against the victor of the 3rd seeded Butler versus 14th seeded Neosho County series.