Cop Shop (5/9)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (5/9)

Non-Injury Accident

At 6:45 p.m. an accident was reported at 409 E. 2nd Street in Ellinwood.

At 8:25 p.m. an accident was reported in the 400 block of NE 110 Avenue in Ellinwood.

Chase All Units

At 8:53 p.m. a chase was reported at 9th Street & Washington Street in Great Bend.

Theft

At 10:09 p.m. a theft was reported in the 200 block of N. Washington Avenue.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (5/9)

Criminal Damage

At 12:34 a.m. a report of someone shooting the window of her residence at 2906 17th Street with a BB gun was made.

Traffic Arrest

At 2:42 a.m. an officer arrested Willie Leshore for driving while suspended.

Criminal Damage

At 3:32 a.m. a window damaged on a 2014 Chevrolet Impala was reported at 1417 McKinley Street.

Chest Pain

At 8:48 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 2012 32nd Pl 4A.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 9:09 a.m. a report of stolen items from his residence at 2611 27th Street 28 was made.

Theft

At 11:08 a.m. a theft was reported at 2019 Holland Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 12:48 p.m. an officer arrested JB Wade Brown at 1408 Kansas Avenue.

Non-Injury Accident

At 2:52 p.m. an accident was reported at 5630 Broadway Avenue.

Injury Accident

At 3:17 p.m. April Albright was eastbound in the turn lane in the 3500 block of 10th Street and struck Jamison Blazer’s vehicle who was making a left turn from a private drive.

Warrant Arrest

At 3:43 p.m. an officer arrested Brent Allen at 1806 12th Street.

K9 Use / Call Out

At 3:55 p.m. the K-9 was called out at 2900 Main Street.

Criminal Damage

At 5:44 p.m. a report of a window on her residence being shot with a BB gun was made at 4603 Broadway Avenue.

Traffic Arrest

At 5:49 p.m. an officer arrested Maria Rincon for DWS in the 400 block of Maple Street.

Convulsions / Seizures

At 7:22 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1225 Patton Road.

Hemorrhage / Lacerations

At 7:43 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 2011 Hubbard Street.

Theft

At 7:53 p.m. Dollar General, 2400 10th Street, reported a female subject taking items from the store.

Chase All Units Standby

At 8:53 p.m. a chase was reported at 9th Street & Washington Street.