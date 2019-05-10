Conservation cost share sign-up begins May 28

The Barton County Conservation District starts their annual cost share sign-up on May 28 and it will end June 28, 2019. Practices available for cost share under the Water Resources Cost Share Program include new terraces, waterways, diversions, critical area planting, range seeding, pasture/hayland seeding, stock water wells, tanks, solar panels and pipelines for distribution of grazing, nozzle packages, underground pipeline for irrigation, tree plantings and field windbreaks.

The Non-Point Source Pollution Program provides cost share funds for livestock waste systems, replacing failing on-site septic systems, plugging abandoned water wells, stock water wells, tanks, solar panels and pipelines for distribution of grazing.

This is an excellent opportunity to receive assistance in completing some much needed conservation practices. Funding is provided by the State Conservation Commission through appropriation from the Kansas Water Plan Fund for the Water Resources and Non-Point Source Pollution Programs.

Just stop by the Conservation District at 926 Patton Road to sign-up for these programs or call 620-792-3346 ext. 3 for more information.