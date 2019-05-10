Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (5/9)

BOOKED: Willie Leshore of Great Bend arrested on Great Bend Municipal Court case for improper turn and suspended license, $500 C/S or 48-hour OR authorized.

BOOKED: Tristan Buchanan of Great Bend on GBMC case for domestic battery, bond set at $1,000 C/S or 48-hour OR bond.

BOOKED: Shawn Owens of Ellinwood on BTDC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: JB Brown of Larned on GBMC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $2,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Rhiannon Mossberg of Great Bend on GBMC case for driving while revoked, window tint violation, bond set at $500 C/S or 48-hour OR bond.

BOOKED: Brent Allen of Hutchinson on Gove County District Court warrant for giving a worthless check with a bond set at $285.51 cash only. Noble County District Court warrant for giving a worthless check with a bond set at $2,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Phillip Berger of Great Bend on GBMC case for domestic battery, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Maria Rincon of Great Bend on GBPD case for DWS, no proof of insurance, failure to stop at stop sign, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Sara M. Allen on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation with no bond.

BOOKED: Jason Kramer of Great Bend on Salina Municipal Court warrant for probation violation with a bond set at $603 cash bond only.

BOOKED: Cody Crawford of Great Bend for Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court with a bond of $1,867.50 cash only or 39 days in jail. GBMC warrant for contempt of court with a bond of $407.50 cash only or 30 days in jail. GBMC warrant for contempt of court with a bond of $1,457.50 cash only or 90 days in jail. Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear with no bond. BCDC case for possession of methamphetamine, interference with LEO evidence in felony case, felony obstruction, aggravated escape from custody, and no seat belt with a bond of $10,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Willie Leshore of Great Bend arrested on GBMC case posted a $500 bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Jose Villegas of Great Bend on GBMC case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Cassandra Joyce of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for contempt of court received an order of release by GBMC.

RELEASED: Martha Comfort received a $100,000 OR bond on BTDC case for intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

RELEASED: Elijah Cheney on BTDC warrant for distribution, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia with intent to distribute, illegal tint after receiving a $50,000 OR bond.

RELEASED: Nicholas Foster of Hutchinson on BTDC warrant for probation violation granted by Judge Burgess on an OR bond amount of $1,557 cash.

RELEASED: Jason Sohm on BTDC warrants, granted OR bond amount of $100,000 through Judge Burgess.

RELEASED: Rhiannon Mossberg of Great Bend on GBMC case for driving while revoked, window tint violation, posted bond amount of $500 through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Makayla Jackson on BTDC warrant for violation of juvenile intensive supervised probation, time served.

RELEASED: Phillip Berger of Great Bend on GBMC case for domestic battery, posted $500 bond from Around the Clock Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Maria Rincon of Great Bend on GBPD case for DWS, no proof of insurance, failure to stop at stop sign, posted $1,000 bond through Around the Clock Bail Bonding.