Barton Community College to honor graduates in 49th commencement

Barton Community College’s 49th commencement is set for 7 p.m. Friday, May 10, in the Barton Gymnasium. The ceremony will be following a shorter format this year. There will be no official speaker.

After brief comments from President Dr. Heilman, Vice President of Student Services Angie Maddy will present the 2019 Outstanding Graduate awards to Kieora Nichols and Nolan Riley.

Acting Dean of Workforce Training and Community Education and Vice-President of Instruction Elaine Simmons will then present the four Distinguished Instructor Awards to Barton Instructors Ange Davied of BARTonline, Lawrence Weber of the Grandview Plaza Campus, Mark Shipman of the Fort Riley Campus and Stephanie Joiner of the Barton County Campus.

Chairman of the Board of Trustees Mike Johnson and Simmons will confer the degrees. Medical Laboratory Technician Instructor Dana Weber will present the graduates and members of the Board of Trustees will award the diplomas.

Mike Munz is set to lead both the invocation and benediction.

For commencement live-stream video and photos, visit bartonccc.edu/gradpics.