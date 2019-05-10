Barton art student invited to showcase art in Smoky Hill Art Exhibition

Story by Joe Vinduska

Sophomore art student Brodie Owens’ work was accepted into the 50th Annual Smoky Hill Art Exhibition. His piece won a $100 prize. The exhibit will be at the Hays Arts Council Gallery 112 E. 11th St. in Hays and will be on display through June 8.

Owens’ entry was a black and white photograph titled “Old Timey.”

“I’m very pleased that Brodie had a piece accepted and am happy to see how he has developed as an artist,” Barton Art Instructor Scott Arthur said. “The experience of entering art exhibitions is something I would encourage all Barton students to pursue.”

Owens will be graduating from Barton in May and starting school in the fall at Wichita State University where he will focus on Media Arts. The annual Smoky Hill Art Exhibition is a statewide juried fine art competition that kicks off with an art walk around downtown Hays.

In addition to Owens, Barton Art Instructor Scott Arthur’s painting “Still Life with Nut,” Barton Keyboard Instructor Karole Erikson’s photo “False Dandelion Pods” and former Barton Art Student Jay Miller’s photograph “Sands of Time” were all accepted into the exhibit.

For more information, contact Barton Art Instructor Scott Arthur at arthurs@bartonccc.edu or (620) 792-9260.