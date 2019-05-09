Update: Man convicted of kicking black toddler in Kansas store

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A 32-year-old white man has been convicted of attempted aggravated battery and disorderly conduct for kicking a 1-year-old black boy and shouting racial slurs in a Kansas grocery store.

Trace Riff also was convicted of unlawful abuse of toxic vapors and possession of methamphetamine in an unrelated caseafter entering what’s known as an Alford plea to all the charges. The plea means Riff maintains his innocence but acknowledges there’s enough evidence for a conviction.

Witnesses told police the boy was holding his 11-year-old sister’s handon Dec. 23 when Riff knocked the child over, yelled a racial slur and shouted that he is a white supremacist. The toddler was not injured.

Riff’s family says he has a history of mental health and substance abuse problems.

