Thursday Sports Headlines

HOUSTON (AP) — Michael Brantley homered twice, Brad Peacock pitched seven innings and Josh James completed the 3-hitter in Houston’s 9-0 win over the Kansas City Royals. Peacock (3-2) allowed three hits and set a career high with 12 strikeouts to help the Astros bounce back after a 12-2 loss on Tuesday night. Peacock also rebounded after allowing seven runs in just 3 2/3 innings in his previous start. James hit one batter and struck out five in the last two innings.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jerad Eickhoff allowed three hits in eight innings, César Hernández homered and drove in three runs and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-0. Aided by a pair of double plays, Eickhoff faced just two batters over the minimum through the first seven innings as the Phillies took two of three from the Cardinals and won for the fifth time in their last seven games. Eickhoff threw a season-high 106 pitches and has allowed one run over 20 innings in his last three starts.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — North Carolina running back Jordan Brown is heading to Kansas State, where he will be eligible to play for new coach Chris Klieman immediately as a graduate transfer. Brown ran for 613 yards and four touchdowns as a sophomore, but his playing time decreased last year. The Wildcats had no scholarship running backs returning this season.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Sporting Kansas City has acquired veteran midfielder Benny Feilhaber from the Colorado Rapids. In exchange, Colorado gets 22-year-old defender Abdul Rwatubyaye and an undisclosed draft pick. The 34-year-old Feilhaber joined Sporting KC in 2013 and helped lead the club to the MLS Cup title. He wound up scoring 32 goals with 37 assists during five seasons in Kansas City.

National Headlines

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) The Golden State State Warriors have a three-games-to-two lead in the NBA’s Western Conference semifinals, but they lost Kevin Durant before completing a 104-99 win over the Houston Rockets last night. Durant contributed 22 points before he left the game for good with a right calf injury suffered in the third quarter. Klay Thompson picked up the offensive slack and finished with 27 points, including a huge layup with 4.1 seconds to play.

MILWAUKEE (AP) Giannis Antetokounmpo led a balanced attack as the Milwaukee Bucks ripped the Boston Celtics, 116-91 to advance to the NBA’s Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2001. The All-Star forward had 20 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for the Bucks, who won four straight after dropping the series opener by 22 points. Khris Middleton was among seven Bucks to score in double-figures, finishing with 19 while grabbing eight boards.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) The San Jose Sharks have reached the NHL’s Eastern Conference final with a 3-2, Game 7 victory over the Colorado Avalanche. Joe Pavelski scored the opening goal and had an assist in his first game since suffering a head injury during Game 7 of their first-round series against Vegas. Tomas Hertl and Joonas Donskoi also scored as the Sharks earned a matchup against the St. Louis Blues.

NEW YORK (AP) An aspiring sports business manager and an amateur basketball coach have been convicted of bribery conspiracy at a trial that showed top college coaches were paid off to steer NBA-bound athletes to favored handlers. Yesterday’s verdict capped a two-week trial of Christian Dawkins and youth basketball coach Merl Code in a case that forced the NCAA to confront corruption affecting basketball players at elite universities. The two were convicted on a single conspiracy count, but acquitted of some other charges.

Wednesday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final Texas 9 Pittsburgh 6

Final Arizona 3 Tampa Bay 2, 13 Innings

Final Oakland 5 Cincinnati 4, 13 Innings

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Cleveland 5 Chi White Sox 3

Final Seattle 10 N-Y Yankees 1

Final Boston 2 Baltimore 1, 12 Innings

Final Minnesota 9 Toronto 1

Final Detroit 10 L-A Angels 3

Final Houston 9 Kansas City 0

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Milwaukee 7 Washington 3

Final Philadelphia 5 St. Louis 0

Final San Diego 3 N-Y Mets 2

Final Chi Cubs 3 Miami 2, 11 Innings

Final L-A Dodgers 9 Atlanta 4

San Francisco at Colorado 8:40 p.m., postponed

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Milwaukee 116 Boston 91

Final Golden State 104 Houston 99

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final San Jose 3 Colorado 2