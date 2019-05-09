Search continues for 1 of 3 inmates who escaped from Kan. jail

WOODSON COUNTY — Authorities are investigating after three inmates escaped Thursday from the Woodson County jail in Yates Center, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Two are back in custody but the search continues for one inmate identified as 29-year-old Jordan Alan Stout.

According to the Woodson County Sheriff’s department, Stout is described as 6-foot-2, has brown hair and hazel eyes and was wearing orange jail scrubs.

He was possibly driving a maroon 2001 Chevy S10 pickup with a dark greet tailgate and a Kansas license 303HYV, according to the sheriff’s department.

Stout was arrested by Yates Center Police on May 6, according to online jail records. He was being held on a bond of $6500.

Authorities released no additional details.