MCPHERSON – Ronald Charles Maneth, 67, passed away May 7, 2019, at The Cedars in McPherson. He was born at Great Bend, on December 19, 1951, to Fred C. & Phyllis (Krampe) Maneth.

Ron grew up and lived most of his life in Great Bend, KS and his last 4 years he has resided at The Cedars in McPherson. Ron was a member of Prince of Peace Parish at St Patrick Catholic Church in Great Bend. Growing up, Ron was actively involved in the Boy Scouts. Ron had an inquisitive mind and loved to figure out how things worked. He was very adept in working with electronics. Ron loved traveling, especially trips to Disney World, Disneyland, and Colorado. Ron also enjoyed being outdoors, taking long walks and visiting with people in the community. In his last 4 years, Ron became a favorite of The Cedars staff who cared for him with love and compassion.

Survivors include, two sisters, Cheryl Yunk and husband Dan of Manhattan and Carla Wynn Griffin and husband Kenneth of The Woodlands, TX; one brother, Kent Maneth and wife Debbie of Gilbert, TX; 6 nieces and nephews, Carey Rawson, Jill Riffel, Craig Yunk, Kelly Kearney, Cory Dodson and Jacob Maneth; and 10 great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Richard Maneth.

Friends may come to the funeral home from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Thursday, May 9, 2019, to sign the register book. Rosary will be at 10:00 a.m., Friday, May 10, 2019, with Mass of Christian Burial following at 10:30 a.m., at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Great Bend, with Father Ted Stoecklein presiding. Interment will be in the Great Bend Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to The Cedars in McPherson, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

