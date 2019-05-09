Report of possible shots fired near K-State Foundation building

MANHATTAN —Authorities are investigating a report of possible shots fired at the Foundation Building at Kimball and Dennison in Manhattan, according to a campus alert.

The Scene is safe. No injuries are reported. Authorities asked that the public avoid the area to allow officers to investigate the incident.

Foundation staff are being allowed resume normal work, according to a campus alert.

Authorities released no additional detail late morning Thursday.

Check the Post for more information as it becomes available.