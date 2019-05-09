Police: KC-area man shot co-worker over social media comments

JACKSON COUNTY —A Kansas City-area man is accused of shooting a co-worker in the foot over comments the victim made about him online.

Robert Graham, 37, Lee’s Summit, is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker.

Lee’s Summit police were dispatched to Lee’s Summit Medical Center on Tuesday evening on a reported gunshot wound, according to court records. They found the victim and were told that Robert Graham had shot him in the foot with a sawed-off 410 shotgun after the two had argued.

Police responded to Graham’s house. After a lengthy standoff, Graham surrendered.

Police, after obtaining a search warrant, found in the defendant’s residence a disassembled 410 shotgun and a spent shotgun shell, as well as live rounds. Graham told police he remembered the victim coming to his residence earlier that day.

Graham remains jailed on a $50,000 bond.