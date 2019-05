GEARY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are asking the public for help to identify a motorcycle involved in a high-speed chase in Junction City,

The riders and or owners were involved in the chase on Thursday, according to Junction City Police Department’s social media page. The sport motorcycle is black with no markings, no visible license plate, and has a short, low hanging, exhaust pipe.

If you can provide any information that leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.