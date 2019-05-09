Officials unsure when flooded Kansas Turnpike will reopen

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Officials aren’t sure when the Kansas Turnpike will reopen near the Oklahoma border after a surging creek sent floodwaters pouring over the asphalt.

Issues arose early Wednesday when a tributary of the Arkansas River called Slate Creek overflowed. No one was hurt, but the toll road is closed south of the exit in Wellington, which is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Wichita.

Rachel Bell, of the Kansas Turnpike Authority, says crews have to “get in and assess the condition of the pavement, of the actual asphalt, after the water recedes.”

The best detour around the closed highway is also unclear. The Turnpike was planned and mostly completed before the interstate highway designation in Kansas, and federal planners chose not to build parallel routes.