Man accused of kicking black toddler in Kan. store to make court appearance

SEDGWICK COUNTY— A man charged with kicking a toddler and shouting racial slurs inside a Wichita grocery store is scheduled for a status hearing Thursday, according to the Sedgwick County Attorney’s office.

On March 25, a judge ruled that 32-year-old Trace Riff was competent and could face trial on several charges including attempted aggravated battery.

Prosecutors say Riff kicked a 1-year-old black boy inside a Dillon’s Grocery store in Wichita in December. The boy was not seriously injured.

The boy’s mother and witnesses told police Riff shouted racial slurs and said he was a white supremacist during the incident.

Riff is also charged with interference with law enforcement and disorderly conduct.

Riff’s family says he has a history of mental health and substance abuse problems.